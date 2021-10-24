The Last Kingdom announces spin-off movie after final season

Not many people are talking about Invasion, the new alien... well, invasion series coming to Apple TV+ this week. So, let's change that. This show is low-key addicting, and not because of the aliens. They are actually not that interesting. They don't even make an actual appearance until a few episodes in. What's far more compelling is how the show's central characters, each hailing from a different part of the world, respond to this global catastrophes and what exactly these situations dig out of each of them. Golshifteh Farahani, the Israeli actress and indie movie darling from titles like Paterson and Darbareye Elly, is by far the standout. (Sorry, Sam Neill.) But her character, a former Harvard medical graduate who's now a Long Island housewife, makes one of the most dramatic turns of anyone in the ensemble as she fights to keep her children alive. Who needs aliens when you have that? —Nick Romano.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO