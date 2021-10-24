CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Last Kingdom announces spin-off movie after final season

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news, The Last Kingdom fans! The show isn't quite ending with season 5, as there's a new twist in the tale... Following on from the confirmation that the hit Netflix series is set to end after its fifth season airs next year, we got exciting news straight out of MCM...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Dreymon
cartermatt.com

BMF season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before epic finale

When BMF season 1 episode 7 arrives on Starz next weekend, you better believe that it will be big. How in the world can it not be? We’re talking here about the final episode before the epic finale, and this marks a chance to really dive full-on into some deeper questions all about Meech and Terry.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over ‘Tiger King’ Season 2

Just days after releasing the trailer for Tiger King 2, Netflix is being taken to court by Carole Baskin, a big cat sanctuary owner who was one of the primary individuals featured in the original streaming docuseries. Baskin on Monday sued the streamer and Royal Goode productions in Florida federal court and filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order that would bar them “from any use of film footage of the Baskins and the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Tiger King 2 or in any related promotion or advertising.” Baskin, along with her husband Howard, claims the footage breaches appearance...
TV & VIDEOS
asapland.com

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Viewers May Not Like The Death of This Character!!

Currently, there are so many rumors taking place about one of the most popular Netflix series “The Last Kingdom”. It is because viewers and fans have been waiting with bated breath to read any updates on the next part. But the topic on which most people are talking right now is about the death of a leading character which may take place in season 5. You can read here all about whether it is just a rumor or your favorite character will die in the upcoming season.
TV SERIES
Complex

Netflix Announces ‘Ozark’ Final Season Premiere Date in New Teaser

You’ll have to wait until next year for the return of Ozark, Netflix’s Emmy-winning crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. Tuesday, the streamer shared a new teaser for the show’s final bow, revealing that Part 1 of Season 4 will premiere on Jan. 21. Season 3, as currently-in-withdrawals fans will note, dropped way back in March 2020.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Kingdom#Mcm London Comic Con#Tlk
Entertainment Weekly

What to Watch this Weekend: Dune finally lands and Insecure kicks off its final season

Not many people are talking about Invasion, the new alien... well, invasion series coming to Apple TV+ this week. So, let's change that. This show is low-key addicting, and not because of the aliens. They are actually not that interesting. They don't even make an actual appearance until a few episodes in. What's far more compelling is how the show's central characters, each hailing from a different part of the world, respond to this global catastrophes and what exactly these situations dig out of each of them. Golshifteh Farahani, the Israeli actress and indie movie darling from titles like Paterson and Darbareye Elly, is by far the standout. (Sorry, Sam Neill.) But her character, a former Harvard medical graduate who's now a Long Island housewife, makes one of the most dramatic turns of anyone in the ensemble as she fights to keep her children alive. Who needs aliens when you have that? —Nick Romano.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Netflix’s “Last Kingdom” Gets A Film

Netflix is set to do a feature film continuation of its historical drama series “The Last Kingdom”. The show’s leading man Alexander Dreymon made the announcement at London MCM Comic Con today. Titled “Seven Kings Must Die,” the two-hour feature will be backed by Carnival Films and filming will begin...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“To All the Boys” Spin-Off Series Planned

Netflix’s planned TV series spin-off of its “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” film trilogy has gotten the green light. Titled “XO, Kitty,” the young adult series has scored a ten-episode order making it the first series spawned by a Netflix original feature. Anna Cathcart will reprise her role...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Seven Kings Must Die - The Last Kingdom Movie to be Released after 5th and Final Season

Epic historical drama The Last Kingdom is to return for a two-hour movie, to follow on from next year’s fifth and final season of the hit series. Produced by Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame and NBCUniversal International Studios’ Carnival Films, and based on the novels of Bernard Cornwell, filming on the movie Seven Kings Must Die will begin in Budapest early next year, with Alexander Dreymon reprising his lead role as Uhtred. Many of the series’ much-loved characters will be returning, along with the introduction of several new faces. Nigel Marchant, Producer, Carnival Films said: ‘We couldn’t be more thrilled to continue The Last Kingdom with a feature-length movie. Although season five fully concludes the series, there was always one more story that we wanted to tell. With the brilliant support of Netflix and continued appetite from the fans to see more, we simply couldn’t resist one last journey with Uhtred.’
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Last Kingdom will live on as a feature film

Filming on the feature film based on the Netflix British historical drama series will begin next year, shortly before the fifth and final season premieres. While next year’s season five “fully concludes the series,” producer Nigel Marchant said “there was always one more story that we wanted to tell.”
MOVIES
IGN

The Dark Pictures Season One Finale, The Devil in Me, Announced

A video that plays at the end of the recently launched The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes has revealed The Devil in Me, the "season one finale" of Supermassive Games ' The Dark Pictures Anthology. This reveals not only what the next game in the anthology will be, but that the series will be split into seasons.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

All American Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, Cast and Spin-off News

Rest assured, All American fans. The CW football series, which many people catch after its season runs on Netflix, is coming back for a Season 4. In the fourth season, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is still in his senior year at Crenshaw, and is looking ahead to what his post-graduation life might look like. He’s also dealing with the aftermath of Coop’s (Bre-Z) shooting, which presumably leads to the tragedy teased in the trailer below. Here’s everything else you need to know about the upcoming season…
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Last Kingdom Netflix Movie Title Calls Back to a Book Prophecy

When Carnival Films adapted Death of Kings (the sixth book in Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories series) they – probably wisely – left out a scene in which Uhtred of Bebbanburg is drugged in a witch’s cave and sexually assaulted by a goddess of the earth. Season three had plenty going on without that little adventure. King Alfred was dying, Uhtred was cursed, Danish war lord Bloodhair was doing what Danish war lords do and vowing to make the streets run with Saxon blood… Add in seer Skade running around the place stabbing priests and the last thing required was the complication of yet another prophetess.
TV & VIDEOS
Escapist Magazine

Uncharted Movie Trailer Finally Lands After Over a Decade of Waiting

It’s been a long, hard climb up the side of a train dangling over the side of a cliff (metaphorically) for the Uncharted movie, but the trailer for the Sony film has finally landed. The movie stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sully, finding the pair meeting for the first time and acting as a prequel to the games, where Sully is Nathan’s mentor and they’re both older.
VIDEO GAMES
asapland.com

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Has Netflix Renewed The Show? Canceled?

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Has Netflix Renewed The Show? Canceled?. Has Netflix confirmed the renewed show or canceled?. The Last Kingdom Season 4 was aired last month. After the immediate ending season 4, the audience is waiting for The Last Kingdom Season 5. As season 4 was good enough but in the end, it has left some unanswered questions that will be fulfilled in The Last Kingdom Season 5. Still, there is no plan for watching The Last Kingdom Season 5 on Netflix because it is obvious that Netflix takes 3 months to plan the next renewal show. After the success of The Last Kingdom Season 4, directors of the show get to make The Last Kingdom Season 5 very soon.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy