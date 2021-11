Whiskey of the Week is a new review series on Spy. Each week, we’ll review a different bottle, from newly released small-batch bourbons to our favorite cheap well whiskies. The Spirit: The Wiseman Bourbon The Distillery: Kentucky Owl/Bardstown Bourbon Company Birthplace: Kentucky Style: bourbon Proof: 90.8 proof / 45.4% ABV Availability: Nationwide Price: $60.00 Kentucky Owl is a (future) distillery with a long history, but only as far as the name is concerned. The distillery itself, owned by Stoli Group, has yet to release any of its own whiskey, which makes sense considering it isn’t even opening until 2022. Kentucky Owl was created by Dixon Dedman, the fifth-generation...

