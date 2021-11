In an increasingly digital world, security has rapidly evolved from a defensive play to a strategic imperative for all businesses. Adding the events of the last 18 months into the mix has only served to heighten today’s business decision-makers’ need for strategies—and technology—to ensure the security and privacy of their company and customer data. The way we all work has fundamentally changed. With so many businesses moving to a remote workforce overnight and, now, transitioning to a new hybrid work environment, once centrally-located teams are now spread across locations—even across the globe. At the same time, the way customers engage with brands and the way they want to be served is also fundamentally changing. Customers want to engage with the brands through communication modes of their choosing—whether voice, video or messaging—and expect a seamless transition between these modes.

7 DAYS AGO