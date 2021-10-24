CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

The Chicago Bears will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 of NFL action from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The Bears will look to bounce back after a 24-14 loss to the Packers when they travel to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and the Bucs. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are coming off a 28-22 win over the Eagles as they go for their sixth win of the season.

This will be a great game, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Sunday night.

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • When: Sunday, October 21
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
How to watch the NFL this season

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-12.5)

O/U: 46.5

The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
Tom Brady
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Decision On Veteran WR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an offensive boost on the way. According to Scott Smith of the Bucs’ official website, the team has activated third-year wide receiver Scotty Miller to return from the injured reserve — opening his 21-day period to make his way back onto the field. Cornerback Sean...
FanSided

Saints’ Demario Davis trolls Skip Bayless after beating Tom Brady, Bucs

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis trolled FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless after he defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The New Orleans Saints have gotten the better of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the regular-season once Tom Brady joined the team. FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless was ever so confident that Buccaneers would emerge with the victory on Sunday.
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Surprising Admission On Rob Gronkowski

Over the weekend, tight end Rob Gronkowski made his return to the starting lineup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game against the New Orleans Saints. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, it didn’t go well for Gronk or the team. He left the contest with back spasms early and then the Buccaneers went on to lose the game to a third-string quarterback.
