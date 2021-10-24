Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

The Chicago Bears will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 of NFL action from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The Bears will look to bounce back after a 24-14 loss to the Packers when they travel to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and the Bucs. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are coming off a 28-22 win over the Eagles as they go for their sixth win of the season.

This will be a great game, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Sunday night.

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Sunday, October 21

Sunday, October 21 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS

