CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tripp St. Makes A Quick Return With Expansive Second Album ‘Different Worlds’

By Mike Ali
this song is sick
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTripp St. is one of the most exciting projects in bass music right now. The mysterious artist took the electronic community by storm with their debut album, Welcome To Tripp St., which came out...

thissongissick.com

Comments / 0

Related
this song is sick

PLSNT’s Debut Song “Chasing Sunsets” is a Stunning Melodic Cut

Being featured on an EP from Nora En Pure’s Purified Records is pretty impressive for accomplishment for any artist—but get this. PLSNT’s “Chasing Sunsets”, which appears on the label’s compilation album Fragments V, is his first-ever song. While that is amazing to hear, it will make perfect sense why Nora selected this number for the compilation when you listen to it.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Different Worlds#Odyzey Music
this song is sick

ThisSongIsSick Presents: The Remedy Vol. 044 Ft. Ben Böhmer

For this week’s edition of our artist-curated playlist series, we’re thrilled to host an act who perfectly encapsulates the vibe that we had in mind when we first launched The Remedy. A master of conjuring mind-soothing rhythms and soaring melodies, melodic house maestro Ben Böhmer is here for Vol. 044 to bring some musical therapy into your week. The Germany-based artist is just coming off of a brilliant new studio album titled Begin Again, released via one of our favorite labels, Anjunadeep.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Transcend to ‘Different Worlds’ with Tripp St.’s Latest Magical Creation

Welcome to the Different Worlds of Tripp St., where you drink magical elixirs, eat soup that makes you dream, and groove your worries away. “Who is Tripp St.?” is a question that has been floating around the dance music scene since the artist’s sudden emergence earlier last year. Listeners were first graced with the artists’ sound through a handful of mixes and, more recently, CloZee’s Neon Jungle Remixes for “Long Live The Chill” and “I Am Back,” a little sneak peek from Welcome To Tripp St. While the identity of this producer is still unknown, one thing’s for sure, they know how to create immaculate sounds that make you want to move. Tripp St.’s most recent release on Odyzey, Different Worlds, is the perfect reflection of that.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Wave Racer Delivers Vulnerable Debut Album ‘To Stop From Falling Off The Earth’

Wave Racer has been teasing the release of his debut album since the end of last year with singles like “Higher” and “What Are We Waiting For?” After taking about a year-long hiatus prior to those releases, Wave Racer has been full steam ahead releasing singles and playing digital festivals like Porter Robinson’s Secret Sky. Today, the Sydney-based producer and multi-instrumentalist has unveiled his long-awaited debut album, To Stop From Falling Off The Earth, out now via Astral People Recordings.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
this song is sick

Listen to RL Grime’s Haunting New ‘Halloween X’ Mix

This year was a very special one for fans of RL Grime‘s Halloween mixes. For the first time ever, RL took his annual Halloween mix to new heights by turning it into a huge live show, which took place live at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. This special event for Halloween X was in celebration of a decade’s worth of sinister mixes that have featured dark, menacing trap, hip-hop, and more.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Max Glyde & Blush’ko Perfectly Sync on Euphoric House Stepper “Running”

Some serious soul is coming out of Melbourne, Australia with this next one. House producer, Max Glyde, and electro-soul/R&B artist, Blush’ko, are bringing a double dose of passion and vibrancy to the dance floor with their irresistibly smooth new single, “Running.”. The timeless 4×4 kick is enough to get anyone...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Pachinko Releases Swaying R&B Jam “Who Knew”

This next track is piping hot, and we are stoked to put y’all onto it. “Who Knew” is a sizzling song by Australian-Vietnamese musician Pachinko. The singer-songwriter from Brisbane has been on fire since putting out his debut EP last year, and this latest offering is just as steamy. With...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Hitty’s New House Single is Nothing but Straight “Ecstasy”

There’s nothing like some fresh new house music to get your morning started. It’s the finely roasted coffee for your ears and soul. Today, we’re serving you a delicious cup of UK artist Hitty’s steamy new single, “Ecstasy.”. Yazmin Manassib could not have done a better job delivering her featured...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Lightning In A Bottle Drops 2022 Lineup Ft. GRiZ, Glass Animals, Four Tet

We can always count on Lightning in a Bottle to deliver the best lineups. Today the Do LaB announced another immaculate bill of artists for their return to the festival circuit in 2022. Once again, they’ve stacked multiple curated stages with some of our favorite all-time bands, DJs, and everything in between.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Mick Jenkins Addresses The ‘Elephant In The Room’ on Impressive New Album

Montreal rapper Mick Jenkins is one of the best in the game right now. Any new release we see from him warrants an immediate listen, so getting a full album from him today is a treat. Boasting production credits from Saba, serpentwithfeet, and Monte Booker, Elephant In The Room makes a strong case to be your next no-skips album.
MUSIC
this song is sick

TNGHT’s Label Announces New Music Dropping Soon

There’s nothing like a good teaser to get pumped about one of our favorite artists. On Wednesday, the UK-based dance label, LuckyMe, which has dropped every TNGHT release thus far, has announced that there’s new music from the iconic duo on the way. Of course, they did so in the most cryptic way possible, simply tweeting “new tnght,” but with the letters all mixed up.
THEATER & DANCE
this song is sick

deadmau5 Shares New Song “Hyperlandia” with Foster The People

Now here’s another deadmau5 collab we weren’t expecting! Dance music champion deadmau5 released a brand new track today, “Hyperlandia,” and for the vocals, he’s enlisted the talents of the indie-pop band Foster The People. This new single is a continuation of deadmau5’s star-studded collabs recently that have included The Neptunes, Lights, Kiesza, and more.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Why this debut album is different from all others

Most debut vocal albums consist of familiar arias sung in much the same way as all the big divas and stuffed with agent-approved hype. Not this one. I have never heard any of the songs on this Canadian mezzo’s first outing and know no more about her except that I tipped her for stardom six years ago and now discover that my first impression was a woeful underestimate of her tremendous promise. O, Canada!
MUSIC
this song is sick

Skrillex b2b Bonobo b2b Chris Lake Happened at Hulaween

Skrillex, Bonobo, and Chris Lake—all legends in their own right—played a DJ set together at Suwannee Hulaween this past weekend. We couldn’t believe our eyes when this star-studded trio took to the infamous festival after-hours stage, Incendia, to throw down a b2b2b set for the history books on Saturday night.
MUSIC
thepostathens.com

Album Review: Lana Del Rey releases second album of 2021

The wait for Lana Del Rey’s eighth studio album, Blue Banisters, is over, and it’s her most insightful album yet. The 36-year-old artist initially teased an album titled Rock Sweet Candy and set a release date for June. She delayed the release date before announcing that she would instead release Blue Banisters.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy