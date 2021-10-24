Tripp St. Makes A Quick Return With Expansive Second Album ‘Different Worlds’

Welcome to the Different Worlds of Tripp St., where you drink magical elixirs, eat soup that makes you dream, and groove your worries away. “Who is Tripp St.?” is a question that has been floating around the dance music scene since the artist’s sudden emergence earlier last year. Listeners were first graced with the artists’ sound through a handful of mixes and, more recently, CloZee’s Neon Jungle Remixes for “Long Live The Chill” and “I Am Back,” a little sneak peek from Welcome To Tripp St. While the identity of this producer is still unknown, one thing’s for sure, they know how to create immaculate sounds that make you want to move. Tripp St.’s most recent release on Odyzey, Different Worlds, is the perfect reflection of that.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO