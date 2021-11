(Brooklyn, NY) — Supporters of NBA star Kyrie Irving are protesting the point guard’s benching by swarming past barricades outside Brooklyn Nets’ home opener. Chanting "Let Kyrie play!", a handful of the hundreds of protesters clashed with security guards who rushed to protect the doors. At one point, the arena went into lockdown and fans with tickets were not allowed to enter. The Nets star point guard is banned from playing unless he complies with New York City's vaccine mandate. Irving has said he has no plans to do that.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO