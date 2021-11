A plug-in hybrid will be available for 2023 while an entirely electric Range Rover is due in 2024. Even though the nameplate's been around for more than 50 years now, there have only ever been four generations of Range Rover. A new one, then, is undoubtedly a big deal. Say hello to the all-new 2022 Range Rover, a smoothed-out, refined truck that'll take the model into the electrified age. This fifth-generation SUV will debut with two internal combustion engines and be joined by a plug-in hybrid option for the 2023 model year as well as an entirely electric version come 2024.

