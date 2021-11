“I grew up in Trinidad around my whole extended family, lots of aunts and uncles and cousins,” says singer-songwriter TRISHES. “I was always singing, always performing. There was a period from about seven to 12, after moving to the United States, that I didn’t think I could be a musician, because none of the artists I saw on television looked like me! Around middle school, after I performed at the talent show, I realized it actually was something I could do. People were just so affected by the performance that I started to understand that I could move people, I could make them feel things.”

