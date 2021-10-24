CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-vaccine protest outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn turns chaotic

Demonstrators supporting Nets guard Kyrie Irving and protesting New York's vaccine mandate gathered outside Barclays Center on Sunday before Brooklyn's home opener.

A few dozen people were in the plaza outside the arena, some chanting "Let Kyrie play! Let Kyrie play!" and holding signs that said "Stand with Kyrie."

A small group even broke through barriers and got all the way to the front entrance of the building, forcing arena officials to briefly close the doors while fans were trying to get in.

MORE NEWS: NYC union group demands $500 payments for vaccinated workers

Irving is not with the Nets because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. A New York mandate requires professional athletes playing for a team in the city be vaccinated in order to play or practice in public venues.

The Nets could have allowed Irving to play in road games, but they decided he wouldn't be with the team until he could be a full participant. Irving explained during an Instagram Live post that he was doing "what's best for me."

"He's doing something that Kaepernick did, he's basically doing the same thing, he's like taking a knee and I'm happy that he did that -- you understand?" one protester said.

Another protester Curtis Orwell said he and others were fighting for "bodily autonomy and sovereignty," and the right to choose what goes in their bodies.

"We also know so much more than we knew 18 months ago about the virus," he said. "We have therapeutics that have been tried and proven to great success. Unfortunately, those kinds of voices are being totally suppressed and censored."

Orwell said he was not vaccinated and knew some people who had lost jobs because they weren't.

"It doesn't feel right to them and that's OK," he said. "We need to respect that."

There were many empty seats in the arena as the game against the Charlotte Hornets was set to begin, though it was unclear if the commotion on the plaza caused it. The plaza was set up with some basketball hoops so fans arriving early could shoot and listen to musical performances.

"Barclays Center briefly closed its doors today in order to clear protestors from the main doors on the plaza and ensure guests could safely enter the arena," an arena spokeswoman said. "Only ticketed guests were able to enter the building and the game proceeded according to schedule."

The protests did have a ripple effect. Some fans didn't get inside to see the game until half time, resulting in many empty seats as the game against the Charlotte Hornets was set to begin.

The plaza was set up with some basketball hoops so fans arriving early could shoot and listen to musical performances.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Comments / 117

Amadou Diack
8d ago

some people need to be educated about this vaccine the doctors say if you vaccinated doesn't mean you can't contract the virus but it can help you for been hospitalized or dying front it

Reply(21)
16
Pastor Vidro
8d ago

Let us Vote for Curtis Silwa for Mayor of New York City and he will Stop ✋ the Mandate for Vaccine and Mask . New Yorker Choice him to see Safe streets and business coming back to New York .

Reply(12)
20
Dean Stewart
9d ago

For what reason you unvaxxed people trying to hurt other humanbeings,I know what that Virus is like contracted it 13March 2020 and I haven't fully recovered,very very painful but the most freighting part is the breathing,I'm asthmatic it is very scary when one don't know when the last breath is goung to be.So for all if you who have problems in getting the shot please tske the advice from someone who have first hand knowledge what it really is,Don't want to step on anyone toes about it but it's very very real.THANK-YOU!

Reply(34)
15
 

