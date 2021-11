The polls will be open Tuesday in Barton County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters in Great Bend and Ellinwood will be deciding if they want to see increases in sales taxes. In Great Bend's Ward 2, there is a contested race for the Great Bend City Council, and Claflin's voters will be selecting three council members. Five candidates are on the ballot there.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO