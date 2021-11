The cryptocurrency market has risen over the past 24 hours. With a total cap of nearly $2.8 trillion, it has appreciated by 2.7% compared to yesterday. For the most part, smaller altcoins are driving this modest rally, buoyed by Facebook’s newfound focus on the metaverse. Given that bigger tokens such as bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) aren’t doing that much, we’ve put together a list of the 5 best cryptocurrency to buy at low prices. This covers coins priced under $150, with some also have good long-term potential.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO