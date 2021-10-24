Liverpool rout leaves Solskjaer at ‘rock bottom’ at United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that he still retains the backing of Manchester United’s board and will not walk away from Old Trafford.Solskjaer's position has come under yet more intense scrutiny after a 5-0 home defeat at the hands of historic rivals Liverpool.Mohamed Salah's hat-trick was the highlight of an all-time record Old Trafford win for Jurgen Klopp's side.Solskjaer was already under pressure following an underwhelming start to the Premier League campaign and has now taken just one point in his last four league games.When asked whether he can still count on the support of his superiors, Solskjaer said: "I've heard...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO