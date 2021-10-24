CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marchand scores 28 seconds in, Bruins beat Sharks 4-3

By Associated Press
 9 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and added an assist as the Boston Bruins ended San Jose’s...

Bruins Start Fast, Hold On for 4-3 Win

Boston, MA – The Boston Bruins took the game to the visiting San Jose Sharks early and often in the opening period only to see their three-goal lead vanish in the third. The Bruins held on for the 4-3 win in front of 17,850 at the TD Garden Sunday matinee. Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Jake DeBrusk continued their scoring ways while defenseman Derek Forbort tallied his first goal as a member of the Bruins. Linus Ullmark earned his second straight win while the Bruins handed the Sharks their first loss of 2021-22. Marchand kicked things off twenty-eight seconds into the game. Marchand deposited a Patrice Bergeron feed past Sharks goalie Adin Hill (10 saves) to bring the sell-out crowd to life. It was tic-tac-toe Pastrnak to Bergeron to Marchand for Marchand’s fourth of the year.
Bruins Weekly: Marchand, Swayman, Road Trip & More

In this week’s edition of Bruins Weekly, Brad Marchand opens the scoring on the Boston Bruins 2021-22 season in an odd way, Jermey Swayman stays hot at home, the Bruins hit the road for their road trip of the season, and more. Marchand Scores Unusual First Goal of 2021-22 In...
Early Scoring Helps Bruins Hold Off Sharks Sunday

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and added an assist as the Boston Bruins ended San Jose’s unbeaten start with a 4-3 victory over the Sharks. David Pastrnak and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston. Linus Ullmark finished with 23 saves for the Bruins, who held on after the Sharks scored back-to-back goals late in the third period. San Jose goalie Adin Hill was pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots in the first 21:28. James Reimer replaced Hill and stopped all 20 shots he faced.
Derek Forbort
Brad Marchand
Jake Debrusk
Adin Hill
Linus Ullmark
Couture and Labanc score, Sharks beat Senators 2-1

OTTAWA, Ontario -- - Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc scored in the second period and James Reimer made 30 saves in the San Jose Sharks' 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. The Sharks improved to 3-0-0. They have outscored opponents 11-4. "Again it was our compete level,"...
Cam Atkinson scores 2 goals, Flyers beat Bruins 6-3

Cam Atkinson collided with the boards on a goal that had Philadelphia fans cheering louder than the goal song blaring overhead. The Flyers bench was loud, too. “All the boys were howling," Atkinson said. “It was just a good vibe.”. Atkinson scored two goals, including the go-ahead score that sent...
Sharks beat Maple Leafs 5-3, improve perfect record to 4-0

TORONTO — Logan Couture had two goals and an assist and Adin Hill made 30 saves in San Jose’s 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night, keeping the Sharks perfect in the young season. Timo Meier, Jonathan Dahlen and Erik Karlsson provided the rest of the offense...
Recap: Bruins edge out Sharks, 4-3

The Boston Bruins came away with a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks this afternoon at the TD Garden, after the Sharks closed in on the Bruins’ lead with a late third-period surge. Two redirections made the game a lot closer as the game neared its end, but the...
Talking Points: Perfection Line Shines, Bruins Hold Off Sharks 4-3

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins had a strong start but had to stave off a late rally from the San Jose Sharks for a 4-3 win at TD Garden Sunday. Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist; Patrice Bergeron had two assists and Jake DeBrusk continued his bounce-back tour with his second goal of the season. Jasper Weatherby, Tomas Hertl, and Timo Meir lit the lamp for the Sharks.
3 Bruins’ Takeaways From Win Over Sharks

Going into Sunday’s afternoon game at the TD Garden, the visiting San Jose Sharks were one of just eight teams that had not yet suffered a regulation loss early in the 2021-22 NHL season. That changed when the Boston Bruins won 4-3, but it was a win that came with a little bit of concern for the Black and Gold in the final seven-plus minutes of the game. Here are three takeaways from Boston’s third win in four games this season.
Bruins News & Rumors: Marchand, Foligno, Smith & Blidh

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Brad Marchand is holding himself to a high standard early on, as he is not happy with his game despite a great start to the season offensively. In other news, Craig Smith, Nick Foligno and Anton Blidh suffered injuries this past week. In a corresponding move to the injuries, prospect Jack Studnicka was called up from the Providence Bruins.
Predators beat Sharks in Nashville, again 3-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Juuse Saros made 28 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville, winners of two straight to improve to 3-4 this season. Timo Meier had a goal and James Reimer made […]
NHL
Bruins hold off late rally for 4-3 win over Sharks

The Boston Bruins survived a late San Jose rally to hang on for a 4-3 victory over the Sharks on Sunday at TD Garden. The B’s had a 4-1 lead going into the third period and appeared to be in control, but the Sharks scored a pair of deflection goals in less than a minute to make things hairy.
Checkers Fall Short In 4-3 Loss To Bruins

The Checkers and Bruins locked in a back-and-forth affair Friday night, but it was Providence that emerged victorious by a 4-3 score. Charlotte’s offense broke the ice late in the first thanks to a power-play snipe from Grigori Denisenko, but that would be the only conversion they saw on six man advantages across the night.
San Jose Sharks Remain Mired Amid COVID Woes; Head Coach, 7 Players Still Sidelined

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — There was a little good news for the San Jose Sharks Monday — forward Andrew Cogliano was given the green light to return to the lineup after spending time off the ice under the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol. But just as Cogliano returned to the ice, forward Kevin Labanc was pulled off it and placed under the protocol. He joins head coach Bob Boughner, forwards Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto and defensemen Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic. What makes the team’s predicament even more bewildering is that the entire squad and coaching staff...
Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
