Enjoy some family fun this fall at Gilbertsville Farm in Montco

By Todd Haas
6abc Action News
 8 days ago

You can find tons of fun fall activities at the Gilbertsville Farm in Montgomery County.

They have a fun hayride, which takes you over to a horse farm where visitors can feed and pet animals.

The main attraction is the corn maze, which they label as a high-tech corn maze. Visitors have to go through the entire maze finding game pieces in order to complete the challenge.

This year's theme is "Hometown Heroes." The entire attraction, including the design of the maze, is dedicated to first responders.

Owners Rachel Trettin and her father Jeff Peiffer say it is their way of thanking those on the frontlines for their service.

"We really wanted to thank them in some way and this is our business and we have to come up with a design every year, so why not make it one for them?" says Trettin.

The Gilbertsville Farm is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. It is located at 1200 County Line Road in Gilbertsville, Pa.

Corn maze tickets are $12 per person, kids 2 and under are free.

Hay Ride Tickets are $8 per person, kids 2 and under are free.

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

