Giants' Daniel Jones makes leaping, one-handed catch to spark touchdown drive

Season-high six sacks, with rookie Azeez Ojulari getting 2.5 and Leonard Williams all over the field, with 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and six tackles. Williams and Lorenzo Carter combined to pressure Sam Darnold, forcing an intentional-grounding penalty in the end zone for a safety. Logan Ryan cracked Robby Anderson in the back for a pass breakup. James Bradberry, playing against his former team for the first time, stopped a Panthers drive with an interception on the 5-yard line of a Darnold overthrow. Panthers vowed to establish the run and finished with 56 rushing yards, so no dice there. LB Benardrick McKinney made some big hits in his Giants debut. Panthers had just 173 total yards and 11 first downs. And no touchdowns.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO