Steelers pass-rusher Melvin Ingram reportedly drawing trade interest

Teams have been reaching out to the Steelers regarding Melvin Ingram. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have been receiving trade inquiries on pass-rusher Melvin Ingram, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. Even though Ingram hasn’t necessarily impressed in Pittsburgh, teams are interested in adding his experience at an affordable salary.

Another club would have to pay Ingram only the prorated portion of his $1.075M base salary, since the Steelers have already paid his $2.925M signing bonus. It’s not clear which teams have called on the veteran, but RapSheet notes that the Chiefs have been on the lookout for edge help. The Chiefs were also among the teams to meet with Ingram in the offseason, prior to his July deal with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers appear to be listening on Ingram, per Rapoport, a sign that a deal could come together soon. The Steelers have a little more than a week until the Nov. 2 trade deadline if they want to turn the 32-year-old into future draft capital.

Ingram’s knee trouble held him to just seven games for the Chargers last year. But, before that, he notched 49 career sacks en route to three straight Pro Bowls from 2017-19. He had exactly zero sacks in 2020, but Pro Football Focus gave him a solid 76.3 pass-rushing score, good for top-20 among all OLBs/DEs.

So far this year, Ingram has 10 tackles, one pass defensed and one sack across six games.