CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix Announces 114 Movies and Shows Coming in November

By Matt Singer
Z-Rock 107.7
Z-Rock 107.7
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix is gearing up for the holidays with a whopping 114 films and television shows — most originals, along with a few library titles — coming to the service in November. The new additions include Red Notice, supposedly the most expensive film Netflix has produced, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and...

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
CinemaBlend

Netflix New Releases: Red Notice, Big Mouth Season 5, And More Movies And TV Shows Streaming November 2021

The year 2021 seems to have flown by, or at least it seems that way if you’re a frequent reader of these Netflix schedule updates. We’re already to the point where November's cornucopia of titles is upon us, and it’s beginning to look a lot the holiday season. Plus, Red Notice rings in a bunch of criminally good-looking action, while Big Mouth: Season 5 continues to wade through the awkwardness of those raunchy teenage years.
TV SERIES
signalscv.com

Watch Full ‘Venom 2’ Free Streaming: Is it on Disney Plus or Netflix?

Where to stream Venom 2 online? Can you watch Venom 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video or other services? Can you stream the Action & Science Fiction movie Venom 2, directed by Andy Serkis & starring Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Tom Hardy & Woody Harrelson on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime?
MOVIES
Z-Rock 107.7

Everything New on Disney Plus in November

Disney+ launched on November 12, 2019. This year on November 12, Disney is celebrating the service’s two-year anniversary with what they’re calling “Disney+ Day,” featuring a slew of new releases on the service. The day’s offerings include the Disney+ premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Book becoming available for all subscribers at no additional cost, the new Disney+ original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, a Luca short titled “Ciao Alberto,” and more.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Netflix Film#Christmas Cupid#Red Notice#The Claus Family#American#Jewish#Nazi#Compass Eye
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over ‘Tiger King’ Season 2

Just days after releasing the trailer for Tiger King 2, Netflix is being taken to court by Carole Baskin, a big cat sanctuary owner who was one of the primary individuals featured in the original streaming docuseries. Baskin on Monday sued the streamer and Royal Goode productions in Florida federal court and filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order that would bar them “from any use of film footage of the Baskins and the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Tiger King 2 or in any related promotion or advertising.” Baskin, along with her husband Howard, claims the footage breaches appearance...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Showtime’s ‘Dexter’ Returns With New Characters and Kills

“Dexter” is back and he’s killing again. Returning eight years after the original Showtime series wrapped means entering a very different television landscape and cultural conversation around complicated men — and the wider world around them. While showrunner Clyde Phillips and star and executive producer Michael C. Hall acknowledge that said world and the way people watch television have changed, they reject the notion that, as Phillips puts it, “the antihero narrative [is] over and everything’s going to be ‘Ted Lasso’ now.” In the show’s original 2006-13 run, viewers learned why Dexter Morgan became a serial killer: His adoptive father and a...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Ice Cube Exits Sony Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining COVID-19 Vaccine

Ice Cube has departed Sony’s upcoming comedy, Oh Hell No, in which he would’ve co-starred with Jack Black, after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Sony had no comment. A personal representative for the star declined to comment. WME, his agency, declined to comment. Oh Hell No is being produced by Matt Tolmach and Black, who both did not offer a comment. Ice Cube and Black partnered on the project in June. The Sony film was looking to shoot this winter in Hawaii with Kitao Sakurai, the filmmaker behind Netflix’s breakout comedy Bad Trip, in...
MOVIES
Variety

At the Movies, Superheroes, Sci-Fi and Horror Break Through — and Not Much Else

The more things change, the more they remain the same. At the domestic box office, that means science-fiction spectacles and superhero adventures have been selling more tickets than any other genre. It may not be entirely surprising to anyone who closely follows box office trends, in part because it’s not all that different from pre-pandemic moviegoing habits. However, as the box office mounts a recovery from COVID-19, the rift in the type of films that audiences have deemed worth watching on the big screen has become increasingly pronounced. Variety analyzed the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2021 (so far) and compared the...
MOVIES
Polygon

Netflix officially has games now

Netflix’s gaming experiment is finally ready for you to play. Today, the streaming giant announced the launch of Netflix Games, with five titles available for users of its Android app on mobile. The games include Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up — a collection of idle diversions accompanied by a Stranger Things double header, and the first step in what Netflix says is a grand plan for games on the service.
VIDEO GAMES
MarketRealist

How Much Is ‘Judge Judy’ Alum Judy Sheindlin Earning for Her New Show, ‘Judy Justice’?

Estimating Judge Judy Sheindlin’s salary per episode is tricky—she considers it “a little unseemly” to talk about her compensation—but it’s safe to say the 78-year-old is still one of the highest-paid personalities on television. Her longtime court show Judge Judy ended in July 2021, but Sheindlin is returning to TV as the star of Judy Justice, an IMDb TV series that hits Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service on Nov. 1, 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
wonderwall.com

Trans activist Jazz Jennings chronicles 100-pound weight gain in new trailer, more news

Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
MENTAL HEALTH
Z-Rock 107.7

Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

Z-Rock 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy