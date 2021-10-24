Florida Man Picks Up $1,000,000 Winning Scratch-Off From “Welcome Food Mart”

The Florida Lottery announced that claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Zoran Dovedan, 61, purchased his winning ticket from Welcome Food Mart, located at 335 Arlington Road North in Jacksonville. He also chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

