Florida State

Florida Man Picks Up $1,000,000 Winning Scratch-Off From “Welcome Food Mart”

By Jake Grissom
 9 days ago
The Florida Lottery announced that claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Zoran Dovedan, 61, purchased his winning ticket from Welcome Food Mart, located at 335 Arlington Road North in Jacksonville. He also chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

Tamara Smith
9d ago

Would love to win that money for my family and to move us out of the ghetto! I would launch my art career and purchase a few economy cars. Find my sister and get her some help. Actually quit my job and change my number. Hire an accountant and donate to my favorite churches. Buy a headstone for my Dad and enroll back into college so I can finish my last three classes to graduate. Mom would be set. My grandkids, niece and nephew would be set. And something nice for all my closest and true friends.

