CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Opens as Seven-Point Road Underdog at NC State

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 9 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have broken a two-game skid to get back over .500, but oddsmakers still like NC State on their own turf ahead of their upcoming matchup.

According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as -7.0 point underdog to the home Wolfpack. The over/under has been set at 60.5.

Fueled by a fervent running game and their best defensive performance of the season, Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) was able to capture a home 28-14 victory against Boston College. The Cardinals ran for 331 yards - including 133 and three touchdowns from Malik Cunningham - and held the Eagles to just 266 yards and 3.9 yards per play.

Meanwhile, NC State (5-2, 2-1 ACC) - then ranked No. 18 - found themselves on the wrong end of a 31-30 decision at Miami. Despite 310 yards and two touchdowns from Wolfpack QB Devin Leary, backup Canes QB Tyler Van Dyke added 325 yards and four touchdowns of his own in the back-and-forth shootout.

Both Louisville and NC State are 4-3 against-the-spread so far this season. Louisville is 2-0 ATS on the road, while NC State is 3-1 ATS at home.

The Cardinals failed to cover against Ole Miss (+9.0), EKU (-30.0) and Virginia (-2.5); but did so against UCF (+7.0), FSU (+1.0) Wake Forest (+7.0) and Boston College (-4.5).

The Wolfpack covered against USF (-20.0), Furman (-27.5), Clemson (+10.5) Boston College (-3.0); but not to Mississippi State (-1.5), Louisiana Tech (-17.5) and Miami (-3.5).

Kickoff vs. NC State is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. EST. at Carter-Finley Stadium Stadium

(Photo of Jordan Houston, Russ Yeast: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

How Louisville is Moving Forward Without Kei'Trel Clark

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Over the last couple weeks, the defensive side of the football for Louisville has been playing at a much higher caliber than they did in the first half of the season. After surrendering 449.3 yards and 29.1 points per game over their first six games, those marks are just 313.5 and 21.0 against both Boston College and NC State.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Chris Mack, Noah Locke Talk Progress During Exhibition Play

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is currently in the midst of exhibition play ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season on Nov. 9. First, the Cardinals took on Kentucky State last Friday at the KFC Yum! Center, winning 94-45. For their second and final exhibition matchup, Louisville will host West Georgia on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST, and will be streaming on ACC Network Extra.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
LouisvilleReport

Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. NC State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville could not get out of their own way against NC State, falling 28-13 to the Wolfpack largely in part to their own mistakes and missed opportunities. Before we close the book on the game and transition into week ten's contest vs. Clemson, I wanted to provide some closing thoughts and observations from the game:
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Former Louisville WR Tutu Atwell Out for Remainder of 2021 NFL Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville star Tutu Atwell's first season in the NFL is now over. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Monday that the rookie wide receiver had suffered a shoulder injury Sunday's matchup with the Texans, and would have to undergo season-ending surgery. The Rams will place Atwell on Injured Reserve.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Houston
LouisvilleReport

Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week Eight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Eight of the National Football League's 2021 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Eleven Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters to so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Louisville Football#Ats#American Football#Circa Sports#Cardinals#Acc#Ole Miss#Eku#Ucf#Usf#Clemson#Louisville Report#Instagram
LouisvilleReport

Bryan Brown, YaYa Diaby Preview NC State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fueled by a fervent running game and their best defensive performance of the season, Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) was able to snap a two-game losing streak, and capture a home victory against Boston College. Next up, the Cardinals are heading back on the road to face a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
FSU
Sports
Boston College
LouisvilleReport

Jack Bicknell, Caleb Chandler Preview NC State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fueled by a fervent running game and their best defensive performance of the season, Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) was able to snap a two-game losing streak, and capture a home victory against Boston College. Next up, the Cardinals are heading back on the road to face a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. NC State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After snapping a two-game losing streak to get on the right side of .500 for the season, the Louisville football program now heads to Raleigh, N.C. for a road matchup with NC State. Here are the depth charts for both Louisville and NC State:. Louisville (4-3, 2-2...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
504
Followers
771
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy