Bitcoin suffered sharp falls on Wednesday, losing $60,000 and then $59,000 in the blink of an eye, after being locked in a narrow trading range in recent days between $60,000 and $63,000. Meanwhile, the extremely bullish sentiment seems to be taking a breather. The drops are down 7% for the queen of cryptocurrencies up to October 15 minimums, prior to the launch of the US ETFs, while the rest of the market is also in the red and the total capitalization losses are more than $120 billion, up to $2.4 trillion.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO