Music

Don’t be sad that Lorde is happy: The journey told in “Solar Power”

By Carter Hasenoehrl
Campus Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the release of Lorde’s third album, there was a fair amount of backlash and criticism from fans who were shocked that their favorite sad girl was now releasing “happy” music. This isn’t speculation; people have gone online to explicitly state that they don’t like “Solar Power” because it’s not as...

lasentinel.net

Bonner Tells of the Lord’s Power in ‘Great God’

For Shaneen Bonner, the message to everyone is clear – God is great – and she sings her testimony about His power in her new single, “Great God.”. A gospel singer and ordained minister, Bonner hopes that sharing her witness about the Lord’s ability to rescue people from desperate situations will persuade others to trust Him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Georgetown Voice

Get lost in the psychedelic garden of Lorde’s Solar Power

Solar Power (2021) is an album best listened to on long walks. You may have heard negative reviews of Lorde’s much-anticipated third studio album that brings an end to a four-year drought since her teen angst tour de force, Melodrama (2017). The slower, tired-girl energy differs from the undeniably catchy pop of Melodrama and Pure Heroine (2013). But like the audience who grew up alongside Ella Yelich O’Connor (Lorde’s real name), both Lorde and her music are maturing.
MUSIC
Dartmouth

Review: Solar Power is Lorde’s Poetic Reflection on Fame and Growing Up

The album is lyrically innovative and stunning in its explorations of nature, fame and growth, but it occasionally stagnates sonically. Since the release of her sophomore album, “Melodrama,” four years ago, Lorde has been off the grid, retreating to the New Zealand countryside and even as far as Antarctica. This time in solace is reflected clearly, both lyrically and sonically, in her third studio album, “Solar Power.” Lorde has created a poetic and astonishing album with a beautiful –– though occasionally repetitive –– folk-pop sound.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Grammy Contenders 2022: Jack Antonoff on Lorde’s Reinvention and Recording Lana Vaping

This piece is part of Rolling Stone’s second annual Grammy Preview special issue, released ahead of the start of first-round voting. We spoke to some of the year’s biggest artists about the albums and singles that could earn them a nomination — or even a statue come January — and delved into the challenges facing the Recording Academy, providing a 360-degree view of what to watch for in the lead-up to the 2022 awards. Artist: Jack Antonoff Eligible for: Bleachers’ Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, Lorde’s Solar Power, St. Vincent’s Daddy’s Home, Lana Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Clairo’s...
MUSIC
