AC Milan and Inter have met with the Mayor of the city Beppe Sala to resume discussions over the new stadium project, but a further meeting will be needed. According to Radio Rossonera, Mayor Sala met with representatives of the two clubs to continue talks over the construction of a new state of the art home. Sala understands the need of the teams to equip themselves with a new facility that allows them to return to compete at the highest international levels and intends to satisfy their wishes, they add.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO