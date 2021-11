Snubbed for Great Britain's Olympic squad, and publicly questioned by Hege Riise, 2021 was threatening to be an annus horribilis for Beth Mead. But after striking a rich seam of form for Arsenal, the striker then wasted no time on Saturday in proving that she is a formidable force at international level - just 23 seconds, to be precise. That was how long it took for her open the scoring against Northern Ireland with an acrobatic effort, and 14 minutes after that she had completed an historic hat-trick, becoming the first woman to achieve the feat at Wembley for England, in only the Lionesses’ seventh appearance at the home of English football and their first in a competitive fixture.

