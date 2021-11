Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knows his team’s 5-0 battering of Manchester United was one for the history books but has not yet had chance to assess the enormity of the result.A hat-trick for Mohamed Salah, making it 15 goals in 12 appearances this season and the 10th successive match in which he had found the net, and goals for Diogo Jota and Naby Keita secured the biggest win over their arch rivals at Old Trafford.Salah’s treble was the first scored by a Reds player on the ground since Fred Howe in a 5-2 win in November 1936, the club’s...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO