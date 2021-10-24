CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Real Betis edge out Rayo Vallecano in 3-2 win

By Feargal Brennan
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Betis have secured a key La Liga win as they edged out a thrilling 3-2 victory at home to Rayo Vallecano. Manuel Pellegrini’s side have lost just once at home in 2021/22 but they were given a few scares by an in...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Frenkie de Jong ‘practically ruled out’ of Barcelona’s trip to Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona may have to cope without midfielder Frenkie de Jong for their next two games after the Netherlands international aggravated an injury during El Clasico. The Dutchman reportedly had hamstring problems before the game but played anyway and (guess what?) has made the injury worse, according to Diario Sport. The...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Ousmane Dembele tipped to make Barcelona return vs Rayo Vallecano

Ousmane Dembele is finally closing in on a return to first-team action for Barcelona and could be passed fit in time for next week’s trip to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. The French forward has been back in training for a little while and went for a check-up this week back in Finland with the surgeon who operated on his knee in June.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona captain Busquets puts hands up for Rayo Vallecano winner

Barcelona captain Sergi Busquets put his hands up for Rayo Vallecano's winner on Wednesday night. The result saw Barca sack coach Ronald Koeman later in the evening. The Catalans' captain didn't shy away from blame afterwards, instead putting himself front and centre to take any criticism on the chin. "I...
SOCCER
goal.com

Barcelona boss Koeman insists defeat to Rayo Vallecano was not fair

The Dutch manager will see more calls for his job after another underwhelming result. Ronald Koeman has insisted that Barcelona's 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday was not a fair result. Radamel Falcao's 30th-minute goal at Estadio de Vallecas was the difference as Barca suffered their second straight defeat...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andoni Iraola
Person
Randy Nteka
Person
Manuel Pellegrini
FanSided

Rayo Vallecano add to Barcelona misery

The freefall for Barcelona shows no sign of slowing down following their second loss in three days, this time a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano. The home side were certainly up for the game as it took only one second in for Rayo to take the ball off Barcelona. They pressed the Catalans throughout and closed them down whenever they had the ball.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Watch: Barcelona coach Koeman prepares for Rayo Vallecano 'tough outfit'

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman discusses their clash with Rayo Vallecano. Koeman admits they need to bounce back after Sunday's defeat to Real Madrid, though won't be taking Rayo lightly. The Dutchman previews what he expects from Rayo having watched their progress since their promotion last season. Need a VPN? Or...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Ronald Koeman SACKED by Barcelona as Catalonians put under-fire boss out of his misery after club's dismal defeat by Rayo Vallecano

RONALD Koeman has been sacked by Barcelona after overseeing their worst start to a season since the 1987-88 campaign. They finished sixth that year – a similar season would leave them outside the Champions League and have catastrophic consequences on the club’s already fragile finances. They are currently floundering in...
SOCCER
BBC

Ronald Koeman: Barcelona sack head coach after Rayo Vallecano loss

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as head coach of Barcelona after 14 months in charge at the Nou Camp. Barca have picked up just 15 points from 10 games in La Liga and have already lost twice in the group stage of this season's Champions League. They are ninth in...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Betis#La Liga#Premier Sports
chatsports.com

FC Barcelona announce squad for La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano

The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana return to La Liga action with a trip to the Spanish capital to face Rayo Vallecano, and Ronald Koeman has called up the following 22 players for Wednesday’s game:. Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña. Defenders: 2....
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Rayo Vallecano will take on Barcelona in the Matchday 11 of the La Liga 2021/22. Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona stand close in the points table at eighth and ninth position respectively. Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Match Preview. Rayo Vallecano have had a decent run so far...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Sergio Aguero ready to make first Barcelona start for under pressure boss Ronald Koeman at Rayo Vallecano - but the Barca boss will be without Ansu Fati who has been ruled out with a knee injury

Sergio Aguero will finally make his full debut for Barcelona on Wednesday evening when they make the trip to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga. Aguero joined Barca in the summer upon the expiry of his Manchester City contract but has missed most of the season so far after picking up a calf injury shortly after his arrival.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Stepson of Monaco star Cesc signs with Rayo Vallecano

The stepson of former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has joined Rayo Vallecano. Joseph Taktouk, 17, is revelling in the opportunity given him by Madrid's third biggest club. His mum is model and Fabregas' partner Daniela Semaan. And alongside photos of himself signing, he posted the words: "God is...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Jose Mourinho accepts the blame for Roma’s Europa League humbling

Jose Mourinho took responsibility after his Roma side suffered a stunning 6-1 defeat against Norwegians Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Conference League. It is the first time in Mourinho’s long and trophy-laden managerial career that one of his teams has conceded six goals in a game. Bodo/Glimt are the reigning Norwegian...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Real Betis coach Pellegrini delighted with rout of Valencia

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini was delighted with their 4-1 win against Valencia. The result takes Betis to second place on the LaLiga table. “I believe that we have a clear objective," Pellegrini later said. “The objective was to beat Valencia and now Atletico [Madrid] on Sunday. We'll see at...
SOCCER
intothecalderon.com

Atlético Madrid-Real Betis: Pressure on for Atlético to record first win in a month

Failure to beat Real Betis at home Sunday could see Atlético Madrid fall too far behind their rivals in the intense LaLiga title fight. The start to the 2021/22 season has been tough for sixth-place Atlético (5-4-1, 19 points), which last recorded a victory on Oct. 3. Diego Simeone’s men struggled from preseason, with so many players unavailable and returning late due to international commitments. The defending league champions have not been fully healthy, with midfield a particular sore spot, while the once-gradual transition to a fluid, attack-minded playing style has sped up rapidly for a still-unsettled team. Atleti have conceded 14 goals from 13 games in all competitions, including seven in the past three games.
SOCCER
northwestgeorgianews.com

Loons rally to edge Philadelphia Union 3-2

If the Loons make the MLS playoffs, they probably won't back into them in a Western Conference where the pursuers just won't lose. But they might just back-heel their way there. The Loons rode their resolve, star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso's inexplicable vision and the back of one of his heels...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy