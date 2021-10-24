Real Betis edge out Rayo Vallecano in 3-2 win

Failure to beat Real Betis at home Sunday could see Atlético Madrid fall too far behind their rivals in the intense LaLiga title fight. The start to the 2021/22 season has been tough for sixth-place Atlético (5-4-1, 19 points), which last recorded a victory on Oct. 3. Diego Simeone’s men struggled from preseason, with so many players unavailable and returning late due to international commitments. The defending league champions have not been fully healthy, with midfield a particular sore spot, while the once-gradual transition to a fluid, attack-minded playing style has sped up rapidly for a still-unsettled team. Atleti have conceded 14 goals from 13 games in all competitions, including seven in the past three games.
Comments / 0