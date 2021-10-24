CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Cologne holds Leverkusen to 2-2 draw in Bundesliga

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUX00_0cbL8fAF00
1 of 7

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Anthony Modeste scored twice to salvage a 2-2 draw for Cologne against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday and further dent the title hopes of a Leverkusen team already reeling from a heavy defeat to defending champion Bayern Munich.

Two goals in as many minutes from Patrik Schick and Karim Bellarabi gave Leverkusen the lead before Modeste’s goals for Leverkusen.

Leverkusen stays fourth in the Bundesliga after Freiburg overtook Leverkusen to go third with a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday. Leverkusen lost 5-1 at home to Bayern last week with two goals apiece for Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry, in a result which underlined Bayern’s status as favorite to win a 10th consecutive title.

Czech striker Schick scored Sunday for the third straight league game with a first-time shot off Moussa Diaby’s through ball in the 15th, and Bellarabi doubled the advantage soon after.

Modeste lost his marker to score from a cross at the far post with half an hour to go and leveled the game in the 82nd minute when a long throw was flicked on.

Ten-man Stuttgart scored a last-minute equalizer to rescue a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin. Taiwo Awoniyi’s sixth goal of the season put Union ahead before Stuttgart had Atakan Karazor sent off for two separate fouls and bookings in the space of 35 seconds.

Union looked capable of holding onto its lead until 18-year-old substitute Wahid Faghir’s deflected shot deep into added time earned a point for Stuttgart. Union stays fifth and Stuttgart is 13th.

On a day when Wolfsburg fired coach Mark van Bommel after an eight-game winless run, the pressure on Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner increased with a 2-0 loss at promoted Bochum.

Danny Blum’s third-minute goal put Bochum on course for its third win since returning to the top division, and goalkeeper Manuel Riemann saved Stuttgart forward Goncalo Paciencia’s penalty, awarded for a handball. Bochum missed a series of chances to score and Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada hit the woodwork late on before Sebastian Polter got Bochum’s second goal on a rebound in added time.

Frankfurt is 15th, one place below Bochum, and has won just one of nine Bundesliga games since hiring Glasner from Wolfsburg in the off-season. The only victory was an eye-catching 2-1 win over Bayern. Frankfurt leads its Europa League group.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Bayern hits back with 5-2 win at Union Berlin in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored twice as Bayern Munich restored some lost pride with a 5-2 win at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Bayern was smarting from Wednesday’s 5-0 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the cup. It rebounded by ending Union’s 21-game unbeaten run at home in the league. It was a clinical performance from the table-topping visitors, with Lewandowski starring early on and Leroy Sané getting the third goal. Kingsley Coman and Thomas Müller made sure of the result after Niko Gießelmann and Julian Ryerson had kept Union’s hopes alive.
SOCCER
The Independent

Antonio Conte to Tottenham is another sliding doors moment for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

What a difference a week makes. Seven days ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hanging onto his job after hours of deliberation among Old Trafford’s key decision-makers resulted in a stay of execution. Solskjaer would remain in place even though, as senior United sources admitted, he had plenty of work to do to turn the season around. By the time that lukewarm show of support arrived late on Monday evening, Antonio Conte’s interest in the role was already no secret.Then, Manchester United beat Tottenham. Conte is now set to replace not Solskjaer but Nuno Espirito Santo, dismissed just 124 days...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jose Mourinho accepts the blame for Roma’s Europa League humbling

Jose Mourinho took responsibility after his Roma side suffered a stunning 6-1 defeat against Norwegians Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Conference League. It is the first time in Mourinho’s long and trophy-laden managerial career that one of his teams has conceded six goals in a game. Bodo/Glimt are the reigning Norwegian...
UEFA
The Associated Press

Messi scores 2 goals to rescue PSG in 3-2 win over Leipzig

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice in quick succession, including an exquisite Panenka-style penalty, to rescue Paris Saint-Germain as it rallied to beat Leipzig 3-2 in the Champions League after being dominated for long spells on Tuesday. Messi equalized in the 67th minute, poking home from close range after...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moussa Diaby
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Patrik Schick
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Taiwo Awoniyi
KESQ

Burkardt scores 2 as Mainz beats Augsburg 4-1 in Bundesliga

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Mainz has scored three goals in the opening half-hour to beat Augsburg 4-1 and end a four-game winless run in the Bundesliga. Mainz forward Jonathan Burkardt scored two goals and set up one more. Mainz rises from 11th to sixth with its first win over Augsburg since 2018. Augsburg is 16 in the 18-team league and will drop into the automatic relegation zone if Arminia Bielefeld draws with Dortmund on Saturday.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Real Betis draw 1-1 with Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League

Real Betis welcomed Bayer Leverkusen to the Benito Villamarin this evening in matchday three of the Europa League, and secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw. The Andalusian side were second in Group G going into the game, behind their German opponents only through goal difference. Betis are four points clear of third-placed Celtic and seven ahead of bottom-placed Ferencvaros – they’re enjoying a good season.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayer Leverkusen#Cologne#Ap#Bayern Munich#Freiburg#Czech#Union#Wolfsburg#Eintracht Frankfurt
ESPN

Modeste double earns Cologne 2-2 comeback against Leverkusen

Anthony Modeste struck twice in the second half to heave Cologne back from two goals down and earn them a 2-2 draw against local rivals Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday. The French striker struck in the 63rd minute to cut the deficit and then levelled with his 82nd-minute...
UEFA
AFP

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Tottenham are reportedly in advanced talks with Antonio Conte over the manager's job after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday following a dismal run of results in the Premier League. "Nuno Espirito Santo conducted himself with integrity, good grace and civility throughout his short time at Spurs," it said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
The Independent

Roma vs AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic strikes as Jose Mourinho suffers first ever Serie A home loss

Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck a superb free-kick as AC Milan secured a seventh successive league win to remain level on points with Serie A leaders Napoli with a 2-1 victory at Roma.The 40-year-old striker opened the scoring in the 25th minute, with Franck Kessie adding a second from the penalty spot in the second half after Ibrahimovic was upended.Milan’s Theo Hernandez was sent off before Stephan El Shaarawy grabbed a late consolation goal in stoppage time for the home side, but it was not enough as manager Jose Mourinho – who spent two successful seasons with Inter Milan – suffered his...
SOCCER
Seattle Times

Cornet scores 2 for Burnley in draw at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Maxwel Cornet scored twice for Burnley to salvage a point in a 2-2 draw at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. The Ivory Coast winger scored early at St. Mary’s on a header and equalized with a dipping half-volley in the 57th minute after teenager Tino Livramento and 20-year-old Armando Broja netted for Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goal and Highlights: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Cologne in Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund is in the Champions League. Next Wednesday, the Blackburn Rovers take on Ajax. On the other side, Cologne hosts Union Berlin on Sunday in the Bundesliga. With the victory and for the first time without conceding a goal in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund remains on the tail of leaders Bayern Munich, in second place with 24 points. Cologne, on the other hand, are in 10th position, with 13.
UEFA
ESPN

Matildas stung by Brazil fightback in thrilling 2-2 draw

The Matildas' wait for back-to-back wins under Tony Gustavsson continues after his side surrendered a two-goal lead against Brazil to draw 2-2 in Sydney. The home side surged ahead through Clare Polkinghorne before Sam Kerr netted in the second half to move within one goal of equalling Tim Cahill's record of 50 Australian goals. But a seven-minute blitz after Kerr's effort sunk Australian hopes of consecutive wins under the Swede.
SOCCER
SkySports

Watch Bundesliga live: FC Augsburg v Stuttgart; Kick-off 2:30pm

Live action from the Bundesliga as FC Augsburg face Stuttgart at the SGL Arena. Sky Sports has become the new home of the Bundesliga in the UK and Ireland after winning exclusive rights for the next four seasons. As the home of German top-flight football in the UK and the...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Roma defender Mancini fumes with ref Maresca after AC Milan defeat

Roma defender Gianluca Mancini was furious with the match officials after their 2-1 defeat to AC Milan. There were Roma penalty appeals for a Simon Kjaer challenge on Lorenzo Pellegrini, while the manner of Milan's penalty won by Zlatan Ibrahimovic was also questioned. “We share the coach's anger, everyone saw...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

636K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy