After the most explosive breakout season in recent sporting memory, Emma Raducanu has already been thinking about how to tackle 2022. The British No 1 only burst onto the scene at Wimbledon in July, after sitting her A Levels, and her subsequent US Open triumph marked one of the most unlikely victories in tennis history. But due to prioritising finishing her schooling, unlike most 18-year-olds on the circuit, Raducanu remains a rookie of sorts, with next year set to be her first full season on the WTA professional circuit.

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO