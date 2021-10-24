CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants game recap: Everything we know

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3UOh_0cbKzmzP00

The Carolina Panthers were supposed to have themselves a get-well game today at MetLife Stadium. Unfortunately, it turned into a get-out game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Panthers’ fourth straight defeat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSFLf_0cbKzmzP00
AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Keys to the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tW3KA_0cbKzmzP00
AP Photo/Bill Kostroun
  • Those MetLife Stadium ghosts must’ve gotten to quarterback Sam Darnold again. He looked flustered whether he was facing pressure or not, completing just 16 of his 25 throws for 111 yards, no touchdowns and a horrendous pick.
  • That lackluster performance led to, obviously, a complete dud from the offense. The Panthers finished, not only with three measly points and 173 total yards, but also having converted on only two of their 15 third-down tries.
  • And that led to the Carolina defense, for the third straight week, having to absorb too many body shots. The offense’s inability to move, or even hold, the rock gave way to the Giants chalking up a 20-0 second-half advantage on the scoreboard.

It was over when . . .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UXQS_0cbKzmzP00
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

It was over when Sam Darnold stepped on the field.

(Kidding. Kinda.)

It was definitely over when stepped off it of though.

Darnold, with the Panthers down 15-3, was benched in favor of P.J. Walker at the 12:41 mark of the fourth quarter. Whether that hook was a desperate attempt to spark the offense or just a white flag, that 12-point deficit felt like a 1,200-point deficit.

Giants kicker Graham Gano, ironically enough, pushed the game out of distance with a 44-yard field goal with just under six minutes remaining. That was followed up by a 19-yard touchdown run by New York running back Devontae Booker a minute later to make it 25-3.

Players of the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4UxM_0cbKzmzP00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
  • DT Derrick Brown: six tackles (two for a loss), 1.0 sack
  • DE Brian Burns: four tackles, 1.0 sack
  • S Jeremy Chinn: eight tackles (one for a loss)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0Ue8_0cbKzmzP00
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The last-place 3-4 Panthers will try to jump out of the NFC South cellar next week when they travel to Atlanta to take on the 3-3 Falcons.

