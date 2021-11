It took them a while, but the Atlanta Falcons seem to have finally kicked things into groove in this 2021 season, as they beat the Miami Dolphins 30-28 on Sunday to improve to 3-3 on the season. The win was their second straight and third in their last 4 games, and gives them the opportunity to move into second place in the NFC South if games later in the slate bounce their way.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO