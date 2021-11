This will be a Hasbro PulseCon long remembered. Today at Hasbro PulseCon 2021, fans received their first look at tons of upcoming releases — for both the 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series and 3.75-inch Star Wars: The Vintage Collection — inspired by The Mandalorian, the Skywalker saga, and beyond. Among the highlights: Many major characters from The Mandalaorian Season 2 will make their action-figure debut, a Nevarro Cantina playset is on the way, Leia’s lightsaber comes to life, and much more. Plus, we got a peek behind the scenes of the HasLab Rancor with a glimpse at the sculpted prototype. Set your visual scanning and check out all the big reveals below!

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO