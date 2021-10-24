Astros' Valdez to start Game 1 of World Series vs Braves

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
The Brewers were given an out that they did not deserve, thus limiting the Braves scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning. Adam Duvall is very, very involved in the Braves miscues so far in Game 4, even if this one wasn’t remotely his fault. Duvall made a terrible...
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
While Astros owner Jim Crane is focused on his team’s ALDS matchup with the White Sox, Crane also talked about several impending offseason topics with FOX 26’s Mark Berman, The Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome (all multiple links) and other reporters Thursday. With several major names scheduled to hit free agency,...
The Houston Astros made MLB history in Game 5 of the World Series against the Braves. It just wasn’t the kind that any team wants to make. The MLB playoffs are over 100 years old. So it’s kind of hard to make history by doing something no player or team had ever done before.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
Following Freddie Freeman and his Atlanta Braves teammates defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week, some fans have wondered about his net worth. We take a look at Freddie Freeman’s net worth as he reaches free agency amid his Braves contract ending. Who is Freddie Freeman?. Freddie Freeman is...
CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
Freddie Freeman is set to be a free agent after the World Series, so how much could his next deal cost?. Freddie Freeman has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Braves, with an MVP and a Gold Glove on his resume. On Tuesday night, his clutch home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers put the Braves in the NLCS for the second straight year.
After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
Maybe we should’ve known the World Series would play out this way. After all, the postseason does not come down to the best team winning, but to the team that’s playing the best. Right now, Atlanta is that team and has been since the playoffs began. Tonight, Atlanta has a chance to win its first ...
Is history on the side of the Houston Astros, who look to bounce back from a 3-1 World Series deficit?. The Houston Astros are in an unenviable situation. Following their 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the World Series, they are now facing a 3-1 deficit. If they fall in one more game, they will watch as the Braves celebrate with the Commissioner’s Trophy.
Ultimately, this ruling may have impacted the Brewers more than the Atlanta Braves, but this MLB rule is still plain wrong. The Atlanta Braves continue to be on the wrong side of the MLB rulebook… and for whatever reason, playoff games seem to draw all kinds of cruel and unusual interpretations of baseball rules to their games.
Justin Verlander is making $33 million for the Astros this season in the final year of his contract as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Fans have taken notice that even as his team aims for its second world championship, Verlander hasn't been around all season. Verlander knows the fans...
ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
As much as we might adore the idea of Zack Greinke taking more pinch-hit at-bats in the World Series, Kendall Graveman might be the last pitcher to hit with the National League rule. The Houston Astros moved on from the pitcher hitting in 2013 while switching leagues, and it was...
On Tuesday night, the Houston Astros hosted the Atlanta Braves for what they hoped wouldn’t be the last game of the World Series. Atlanta opened a 3-1 lead in the series before Houston struck back with a flurry of runs in Game 5. However, it’s been all Braves on Tuesday night as the long ball has helped put Atlanta on the precipice of winning the World Series.
