‘Rust’ assistant director Dave Halls accused of safety issues on past production by prop maker

As police investigations continue into the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, assistant director David Halls, who handed the loaded gun to star Alec Baldwin, has given a statement. Halls is identified as one of the last two people on set, along with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who handled the weapon prior to Baldwin discharging it during a rehearsal for the Western. The gun, which was thought to be “cold,” fired what is believed to be a lead projectile, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. In an affidavit from the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office, Halls told detective Alexandria Hancock that “he should have checked all of” the rounds in the gun before it was given to Baldwin, “but didn’t.”
