‘Rust’ assistant director Dave Halls accused of safety issues on past production by prop maker

Camera crew members walked off the set of Rust due to “safety concerns” a day before Alec Baldwin’s prop gun killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, it has been claimed.An anonymous crew member told ABC News that he was one of a large group to send in their resignations, adding that they were present the morning of the shooting (Thursday 21 October) as they were collecting their equipment.They said that concerns over gun safety had been raised ahead of the fatal accident, as well as worries over the handling of Covid-19 regulations, but claimed these were all “brushed off repeatedly” by...

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO