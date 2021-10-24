CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Rust’ assistant director Dave Halls accused of safety issues on past production by prop maker

Derrick
 9 days ago

Past complaints against the assistant director whom court documents say gave a...

www.thederrick.com

CBS Minnesota

Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vital crew member on the New Mexico film set where a woman was killed last week has deep Minnesota ties. Dave Halls, the assistant director on the movie “Rust,” lived and worked in Minnesota for many years. Court records say that Halls handed the actor Alec Baldwin a prop gun after shouting “cold gun” — a phrase on sets that means no live rounds. Baldwin fired the gun during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza. Eric Howell is a Minnesota-based director and stuntman who’s worked with Halls on at least five sets. “It’s so sad,” Howell...
Ok Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Admits Alec Baldwin, Assistant Director David Halls & Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Are 'The Focus Of Investigation' In 'Rust' Shooting

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza is giving more details about the ongoing investigation into last week’s fatal shooting on set of Rust. On Thursday, October 21, Alec Baldwin, 63, was filming for the Western film when he pulled the trigger on a prop gun that was loaded with live ammunition, wounding director Joel Souza, 48, and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42.
OK! Magazine

'Rust' Assistant Director David Halls Breaks His Silence After Reports Surface He & Alec Baldwin Are 'Focus' Of Investigation In Halyna Hutchins' Death

The assistant director of Alec Baldwin's Rust, David Halls, has spoken out following the tragic shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Article continues below advertisement. Halls — who allegedly handed the actor the mistakenly loaded gun — gave a statement to the New York...
mxdwn.com

‘Rust’: What the Armorer Said After Death of Director of Photography

The tragedy that occurred during the filming of Rust, which took the life of the film’s director of photography Halyna Hutchins, continues to resonate in the industry and, once again, opened a debate on safety on film sets and the use of real weapons. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the chief armorer on the set of the film starring and produced by Alec Baldwin, who accidentally fired the gun that killed Hutchins, denied being to blame for the cinematographer’s death.
mediaite.com

Alec Baldwin Told Gun Was Cold; Rust Assistant Director Under Scrutiny for Past Safety Complaints

New reports on the accidental shooting death on the set for the film Rust are raising questions about the film’s assistant director and his track record with safety issues. Investigations are looking into Alec Baldwin’s firing of a prop gun that fatally wounded cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Mediaite has reviewed court documents connected to the matter, and they both identified assistant director Dave Halls as the film staffer who handed Baldwin the prop gun that contained a live round.
The Independent

Rust crew members ‘expressed safety issues’ before Alec Baldwin’s prop gun killed Halyna Hutchins

Camera crew members walked off the set of Rust due to “safety concerns” a day before Alec Baldwin’s prop gun killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, it has been claimed.An anonymous crew member told ABC News that he was one of a large group to send in their resignations, adding that they were present the morning of the shooting (Thursday 21 October) as they were collecting their equipment.They said that concerns over gun safety had been raised ahead of the fatal accident, as well as worries over the handling of Covid-19 regulations, but claimed these were all “brushed off repeatedly” by...
Radar Online.com

'Rust' Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Loaded Prop Gun Had 'Flippant' Attitude Toward On-Set Safety, Colleagues Claim

As the investigation into the fatal shooting that shut down production of Alec Baldwin's latest film continues, former colleagues are speaking out against Rust's assistant director, Dave Halls, who is reportedly responsible for handing the actor the prop gun he used to accidentally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injury director Joel Souza.
editorials24.com

‘Rust’ First AD Dave Halls Not A DGA Member, But Took Mandatory Safety Training – Editorials24

EXCLUSIVE: Dave Halls, the first assistant director of Rust, is not a DGA member, even though the film was being produced in New Mexico under a DGA contract. Halls, who the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department has identified as the person who handed Alec Baldwin the gun that shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set last week, is what’s commonly known as a “financial core” non-member – or an “agency fee paying non-member” – meaning that he either chose not to join the DGA or had resigned his membership. Joel Souza, who was wounded by the same bullet that killed Hutchins, is a DGA member.
citywatchla.com

Blame For Death on Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” Set: Production, Armorer & Largely With 1st AD

Along with Laura Pellegrini, they are film directors for Rosso Films International who work extensively with guns and weapons on set “The Day I Had To Grow Up”, on Tubi, Amazon Prime and Vimeo On Demand. Currently, he is working on a Gold Coast Studios production, “Subject A Male”, with firearms and pistols, set in 1938 to 1942, from different generations.
Vulture

Rust Assistant Director David Halls Wants Film Industry to ‘Reevaluate Its Values’ After Shooting

As police investigations continue into the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, assistant director David Halls, who handed the loaded gun to star Alec Baldwin, has given a statement. Halls is identified as one of the last two people on set, along with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who handled the weapon prior to Baldwin discharging it during a rehearsal for the Western. The gun, which was thought to be “cold,” fired what is believed to be a lead projectile, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. In an affidavit from the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office, Halls told detective Alexandria Hancock that “he should have checked all of” the rounds in the gun before it was given to Baldwin, “but didn’t.”
