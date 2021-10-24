CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool rout leaves Solskjaer at 'rock bottom' at United

Derrick
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, England (AP) — Of all Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's miserable moments as...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Rock Bottom#England#Old Trafford#Uk#Ap
The Independent

Gary Neville: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United coaches ‘have to take blame’ for Liverpool thrashing

Gary Neville has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical decisions in Manchester United’s 5-0 thrashing by rivals Liverpool on Sunday.United were torn apart at Old Trafford, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick after goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. A miserable afternoon for United also saw Paul Pogba, who came on at half-time, shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Keita.The result leaves United seventh in the Premier League, while Liverpool moved up to second place – just one point behind leaders Chelsea.Neville, a former teammate of Solskjaer at United, has come under fire in recent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We are at ROCK BOTTOM': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits humiliating defeat by Liverpool is 'the darkest day' he's had as Manchester United manager but vows to fight on as he insists 'we are too close to give up now'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer endured his ‘darkest day’ as Manchester United manager but insisted that he won’t walk away from the job on Sunday night. United suffered their joint heaviest defeat to Liverpool – and their biggest ever to their arch rivals at Old Trafford – as they went four goals behind by half-time in the Premier League for the first time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have hit ‘rock bottom’ on ‘my darkest day’ admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Manchester United have hit "rock bottom" after his "darkest day" in charge following the 5-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool.United were ripped open on the counter-attack, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick as Liverpool recorded their biggest-ever win at Old Trafford."It is not easy to say something apart from it is the darkest day I have had leading these players," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "We were not good enough individually and as a team, can't give a team like Liverpool those chances but unfortunately we did."We were not good enough individually and as a team, can't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

‘Salah’s left foot is better, Ronaldo in the air’ – Klopp and Solskjaer compare Liverpool and Manchester United superstars

The managers are reluctant to pick between two iconic Premier League players, saying both bring obvious qualities to the table. Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to draw comparisons between Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo, but says the Liverpool man has a better left foot and the Manchester United star is stronger in the air - while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will "always back" his man.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports Illustrated

Liverpool's Rout of Man United Confirms Some Hard Truths

Considering the form with which Liverpool and Manchester United entered Sunday's showdown at Old Trafford, the highly anticipated match could have gone in plenty of directions. It could have shown Liverpool to perhaps not be as sound as its record might indicate. It could have shown that Man United did indeed turn a corner, and that the second half of Wednesday's dramatic defeat of Atalanta in the Champions League was more emblematic of where it stood as opposed to the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

All eyes are on Mo Salah but when Roberto Firmino flourishes, so do Liverpool... his superb false nine display set up the rout of Man United and showed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - and Cristiano Ronaldo - everything that they're missing

Only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows what gave him the most relief when Liverpool substituted Roberto Firmino in the 76th minute of their 5-0 thrashing at Manchester United. Was the beleaguered Norwegian glad to see the back of the Liverpool No 9 because his masterful display of incisive running, slick passing and intricate positioning had turned United's defence into rubble?
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ian Wright blames Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Man United's 5-0 rout by rivals Liverpool and claims their players 'didn't look like they knew what they were doing'

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Liverpool are a 'million miles' ahead of Manchester United because of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's inability to coach his players. The Devils suffered an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp's men at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon - leaving them seventh in the Premier League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now the shortest odds he's EVER been to leave Manchester United at 1/5 following Liverpool humiliation, while under-fire Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is 12/1 to be sacked after West Ham loss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now the shortest odds he's ever been to head out of the Manchester United exit door and the overwhelming bookmakers' favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked. The scrutiny on the Red Devils boss has intensified in recent weeks and the heat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Manchester United star Paul Pogba fires back at claims he ignored Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Liverpool defeat

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba came on as a substitute in the club’s 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday and was quickly sent off after a controversial tackle on Naby Keita. Reports from UK outlet The Sun have claimed that Pogba snubbed boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the poor result and the Frenchman quickly fired back on Wednesday morning via Twitter. Take a look:
PREMIER LEAGUE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Champion Returning To The Ring After Injury

Welcome back. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to keep track of everyone involved. There are some who are going to stand out more than others and it can be easy to notice when one of them is gone. Their absence can leave quite a hole in a WWE show but it is a cool moment to have them come back. That is going to be the case again for a WWE star.
WWE
newschain

Jose Mourinho accepts the blame for Roma’s Europa League humbling

Jose Mourinho took responsibility after his Roma side suffered a stunning 6-1 defeat against Norwegians Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Conference League. It is the first time in Mourinho’s long and trophy-laden managerial career that one of his teams has conceded six goals in a game. Bodo/Glimt are the reigning Norwegian...
UEFA
The Associated Press

Messi scores 2 goals to rescue PSG in 3-2 win over Leipzig

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice in quick succession, including an exquisite Panenka-style penalty, to rescue Paris Saint-Germain as it rallied to beat Leipzig 3-2 in the Champions League after being dominated for long spells on Tuesday. Messi equalized in the 67th minute, poking home from close range after...
UEFA
The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale keen to share praise around after Arsenal’s clean sheet at Leicester

Aaron Ramsdale praised his 10 outfield team-mates for contributing to the clean sheet which helped Arsenal see off Leicester on Saturday.Gabriel Magalhaes and Emile Smith Rowe’s early goals set the Gunners on their way to a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium but it was the performance of goalkeeper Ramsdale which secured three points.Plenty of eyebrows were raised as Arsenal spent an initial £24million on the former Sheffield United player but he has impressed since replacing Bernd Leno.His distribution and ability to start attacks has drawn praise and he also showed his shot-stopping skills against the Foxes but...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy