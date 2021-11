Ithaca College has a history of being as transparent as a brick wall. With the second phase of the Academic Program Prioritization (APP) process going forward, the college community is pushed to not just the sidelines, but up to the nosebleed section — looking down, no one knows what the college is doing or why we only get to see the consequences. The administration is not known for its transparency or communication skills, but we must continue to demand that they make these changes for the sake of their relationship with the rest of the community and the college’s reputation.

