My Favorite Board/Card Games

Chains rattling in the attic. Spectral footsteps in the hall. A shadow passing just out of the corner of your eye. It’s spooky season, y’all. I love those ridiculous ghost investigation shows where people go traipsing around abandoned buildings in night vision and scare themselves and each other. I love creepy paranormal movies and good old-fashioned ghost stories. It’s good entertainment. My personal beliefs about the afterlife are based on a variety of different sources, my faith, and my upbringing. To say I’m in two minds about the subject would be an understatement. Is it strictly entertainment? Or is there really something out there beyond our knowledge and comprehension?
