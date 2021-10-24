My Favorite Board/Card Games

I am writing this from a double room (a dorm for two students) that I live in alone, but I will have moved out by the time this is posted. I am being bumped into a single room down the hall, and I am incredibly fortunate to be doing so. I know that singles are beyond difficult to come by on campus right now and to be getting one just down the hall rather than in an entirely new building is a Godsend. I am getting this room change due to the extreme kindness of several people at the university who went above and beyond for me - and I am incredibly grateful to be moving.

