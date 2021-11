A thrilling Formula 1 title race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen continued this evening as the United States Grand Prix played out in Austin, Texas.Verstappen started in pole position at the Circuit of the Americas, with rival Hamilton joining him in the front row. Dutchman Verstappen entered the race leading the Briton by six points in the drivers’ standings and having reclaimed top spot in the championship battle at this month’s Turkish GP, and the Red Bull driver was able to take another step towards his first F1 title by emerging victorious here.Although Verstappen was overtaken by...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO