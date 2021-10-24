Raiders: Biggest Concerns Heading Into Week 7

Eagles fans are one of the most loyal fan bases in all of professional sports. They are also the most passionate, for the good or the bad. When a team is buzzing, “Go Birds!” is being shouted across the airport. When a team is bad, it’s calling for the coach’s and quarterback’s head. This season is no different. And unfortunately for everyone, the Eagles are bad. Sitting at 2-5 heading into a road trip to Detroit, being 1-0 seems like years ago. Play calling has been horrific, offense is entirely one-dimensional, and the team has zero discipline. Since we are giving out flowers, Jalen Hurts’ play has not been any better. This team has no identity and have a very long season ahead of them. The only plus is draft capital and knowing Coach Sirianni and Hurts are NOT the future of Eagles football.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO