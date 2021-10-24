CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyft’s Safety Report Shows Thousands Of Sexual Assaults Over 3 Years

By Opinion and Editorial
 9 days ago
Laurel Duggan

Lyft reported 1,807 sexual assaults in 2019 in its first-ever safety report, released Thursday. The release mentioned that in 2019 the company received 156 reports of rape and 114 reports of attempted rape.

The rideshare company’s release listed categories of sexual assault ranging from “non-consensual kissing of a non-sexual body part” to “non-consensual sexual penetration.” Reports of all five categories of sexual assault included in the release increased from 2018 to 2019.

From 2017 to 2019, rape was reported in about one in 5 million Lyft rides, according to the release. There were 4,158 total reports of sexual assault in Lyft rides during those years.

“While safety incidents on our platform are incredibly rare, we realize that even one is too many,” Jennifer Brandenburger, head of Policy Development and Research at Lyft, said in a Thursday blog post. “Behind every report is a real person and real experience, and our goal is to make each Lyft ride as safe as we possibly can.”

Lyft screens all drivers before they give their first ride, runs annual background checks on drivers, and requires community safety education, the report explains. The company also supplies in-app safety features that allow passengers to share their location with others and access emergency assistance from the app.

Rachel Abrams, an attorney who represents assault victims in lawsuits against Uber and Lyft, said Lyft is “not implementing the safety measures to prevent this from happening, and it’s just going to keep mounting,” The New York Times reported.

Abrams said the company needs to incorporate video surveillance into its vehicles, according to the NYT.

Lyft did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Florida Woman Wins $1,000,000 While Shopping At Publix

The Florida Lottery announced that Amy Herrmann, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed a $1 million prize from the new GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. Herrmann purchased her winning ticket from Publix,...
Florida Cold Case: 35-Year Old Lynette Campbell 1996

Lynette Campbell was a 35-year-old, white female, who lived with her mother and 10-year-old daughter, at the time of her death in Tarpon Springs. Campbell was last seen alive by her mother on May 31, 1996, at 11:00 p.m., as she was leaving her residence to visit a “new” boyfriend, Mark. In the early morning hours of June 1, 1996, she was reported to have been seen by witnesses at the Bridge Lounge in Tarpon Springs.
