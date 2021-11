Looking to brush up on your tree pruning skills? Join us from your break room, office or kitchen to learn pruning for free with ODNR Urban Forester Alan Siewert and Bill Fountain from University of Kentucky. We will cover everything you need to know about proper arboricultural pruning techniques as well as Tree Anatomy, Tree Biology, How to Make the Right Cuts, Where to Make the Cuts, and Young Tree Structure Pruning. All participants who join the online training may choose a location where we will do on-site demonstrations and young tree trainings in a town near you. Sign up for this in-person opportunity when you register.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO