Using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to Find Future Oyster Restoration Sites: Grades 7 – 12 Teachers

Planning is about the future and having reliable estimates of the future population is critical for assessing demand for housing, energy, food, and infrastructure. While there are many different methods for predicting the future population, most methods follow a similar pattern. You gather historical population data, fit a mathematical model to that data, extend or extrapolate the model into the future to predict population, and finally, evaluate how well the model did. This can be an uphill task, particularly if you need to predict the population for many different areas. Often, finding reliable historical population data in an easy-to-use format can be the most challenging part. In this blog, we’ll share a source of historical county population data and introduce a set of exciting, easy-to-use forecasting tools available in ArcGIS Pro.
