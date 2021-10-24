CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reaction

By BBC Sport
BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "I am sad, disappointed, angry of course. My emotion doesn't matter apart from what do we do to improve and make sure it doesn't happen. "This could...

chatsports.com

Ian Wright blames Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Man United's 5-0 rout by rivals Liverpool and claims their players 'didn't look like they knew what they were doing'

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Liverpool are a 'million miles' ahead of Manchester United because of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's inability to coach his players. The Devils suffered an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp's men at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon - leaving them seventh in the Premier League table.
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has just THREE GAMES to save his job - against Tottenham, Atalanta and Man City - after 'devastating' 5-0 mauling by Liverpool, claims his former Man United team-mate Mark Bosnich

Mark Bosnich believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could lose his job if Manchester United underperform in their next three games following the 'disaster' of Sunday's thrashing at the hands of Liverpool. Solskjaer's position has come under increased scrutiny after a 5-0 defeat against their biggest rivals at Old Trafford. United were...
Daily Mail

Phil Neville gives his backing to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite Man United's 'sickening' 5-0 loss to Liverpool as under-fire boss is given time to turn things around at Old Trafford

Phil Neville has backed his old team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to turn things around at Manchester United in the wake of Sunday's 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool. Solskjaer has been granted a stay of execution after fears he would be sacked in the wake of the humiliating result at Old Trafford.
BBC

Atalanta 2-2 Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo rescues visitors

Cristiano Ronaldo once again rescued Manchester United with a sensational late goal to earn his side a draw against Atalanta that keeps them top of Champions League Group F. The 36-year-old, who also levelled in first-half added time, volleyed in from outside the box in added time for his second of the night to earn United a crucial point in Bergamo.
BBC

Atalanta 2-2 Manchester United - Solskjaer reaction

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “Nobody can question the character of these players. They just don’t give up, don’t give in and keep going. We had to make a few changes and they worked. “But Cristiano Ronaldo is just incredible. That’s what he does and if there’s anyone you...
The Independent

Antonio Conte to Tottenham is another sliding doors moment for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

What a difference a week makes. Seven days ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hanging onto his job after hours of deliberation among Old Trafford’s key decision-makers resulted in a stay of execution. Solskjaer would remain in place even though, as senior United sources admitted, he had plenty of work to do to turn the season around. By the time that lukewarm show of support arrived late on Monday evening, Antonio Conte’s interest in the role was already no secret.Then, Manchester United beat Tottenham. Conte is now set to replace not Solskjaer but Nuno Espirito Santo, dismissed just 124 days...
newschain

Jose Mourinho accepts the blame for Roma’s Europa League humbling

Jose Mourinho took responsibility after his Roma side suffered a stunning 6-1 defeat against Norwegians Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Conference League. It is the first time in Mourinho’s long and trophy-laden managerial career that one of his teams has conceded six goals in a game. Bodo/Glimt are the reigning Norwegian...
The Associated Press

Messi scores 2 goals to rescue PSG in 3-2 win over Leipzig

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice in quick succession, including an exquisite Panenka-style penalty, to rescue Paris Saint-Germain as it rallied to beat Leipzig 3-2 in the Champions League after being dominated for long spells on Tuesday. Messi equalized in the 67th minute, poking home from close range after...
The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale keen to share praise around after Arsenal’s clean sheet at Leicester

Aaron Ramsdale praised his 10 outfield team-mates for contributing to the clean sheet which helped Arsenal see off Leicester on Saturday.Gabriel Magalhaes and Emile Smith Rowe’s early goals set the Gunners on their way to a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium but it was the performance of goalkeeper Ramsdale which secured three points.Plenty of eyebrows were raised as Arsenal spent an initial £24million on the former Sheffield United player but he has impressed since replacing Bernd Leno.His distribution and ability to start attacks has drawn praise and he also showed his shot-stopping skills against the Foxes but...
chatsports.com

Manchester United are a broken club after dismal 5-0 defeat to Liverpool and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should go as he's overseeing a drift that could become catastrophic

For Jurgen Klopp there was a downside to what appeared to be a perfect day out in the Manchester rain. The Liverpool manager lost two midfield players to injury and it is highly possible that Manchester United may soon lose their manager. The departures of James Milner and Naby Keita...
