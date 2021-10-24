How political identity impacts our view of reality

I attended a local pro-critical race theory event in July and an anti-critical race theory event in August to try to understand more about it. Critical race theory is so polarizing among my friends, my church and my community. I’m very unhappy about the conflict, so I was seeking answers. At the pro event, a microphone was passed around to everyone, and I learned that there were several teachers attending. There were interested people like me from the community, which included three of the 4 For the Kids candidates.

