How political identity impacts our view of reality

BJU will hold a faculty forum aiming to answer the student body’s questions about the biblical view of identity in the modern world at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Stratton Hall. Gary Weier, BJU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the forum’s topic was chosen for its relevance to today’s culture. “I think identity is an issue that humans have always focused on,” he said. “The idea of who we are as humans is a perennial issue, but in today’s world, it is a key focus, and there’s a lot of societal pressure to think about it in certain ways.”
Comments / 0