Algorithms put a 'thumb on the scale,' eliciting emotional responses

Survey Reveals Both Most Popular Tools in SaaS Companies' Stacks and the Security Tools That Are Missing. BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tugboat Logic by OneTrust, the leading security assurance company, today announced the results of its 2021 State of the Stack Report. The results cover 15 core stack elements, identify the largest security gaps associated with each and share best practices on the most effective security controls that SMBs can implement to protect and safeguard them.
