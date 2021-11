Chelsea signed Antonio Rudiger for £31.5 million in the summer of the 2017/18 season from AS Roma. Since then, the German international has played under four different managers in west London (Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel). The centerback was an integral part of the team and one of the first players on the team sheet under the former pair. In the two seasons under Italian managers, Rudiger helped the club by winning the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League.

