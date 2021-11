CINCINNATI -- On fourth-and-short just inside the Lions 40 yard line, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow rolled right and dumped a short pass to Joe Mixon out of the backfield. As Mixon raced down the sideline, he picked up a wingman in rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Detroit safety Will Harris closed in for the stop, but Chase slammed into him at the 15-yard line and then, for good measure, put the stumbling defender on the ground with another shove. Mixon stepped over Harris on his way to the end zone.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO