Facebook has just added a boatload of new augmented reality filters to the Messenger app, and it looks like a heck of a lot of fun to be had. The new Group Effects AR feature is already available on Messenger group calls or in Messenger Rooms, and is meant to give you fun virtual things to interact with you and your friends, such as a fuzzy orange cat tail appearing randomly across different participants' screens.

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO