Recipe: A Sweet Coffee Treat

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07krjz_0cbKGEZ800

(Culinary.net) Do you know that moment when something sweet hits your taste buds and a smile instantly spreads across your face? It’s almost magic to some.

To others it’s just simply bliss. This holiday season, try something that’s simple yet sophisticated for an easy way to ensure smiles all around.

Try an Easy Tiramisu Dip because whether you’re relaxing at home, having a small get-together with friends or joining your annual family gathering virtually, this dip is sure to spread culinary cheer.

The recipe starts with “easy,” and it holds true to its name. With a short list of ingredients and only a handful of instructions, this is something you can whip up (literally) in just a few moments. Also, using minimal tools in the kitchen is always a plus for at-home chefs. The only appliance needed to make this recipe is a mixer.

The outcome is fluffy, rich, and sweet with a hint of espresso. It’s not overpowering, however, so little ones or non-coffee lovers can still enjoy this delicious dip.

This is also a unique dessert because it can be served cool or chilled. If you are planning to take a sweet treat to a party this holiday season, this is nearly perfect.

No oven time needed and simple to serve to kids and adults alike.

Serve with ladyfingers or fruit to bring that sweetness to a whole new level, and it’s topped with a final sprinkle of cocoa powder to give it that extra appeal. You do eat with your eyes first after all.

Give this one a try and see the faces of your loved ones light up with joy this season. This creamy, tasty dip is sure to impress.

For more easy dessert recipes, visit Culinary.net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iWQ7_0cbKGEZ800

Easy Tiramisu Dip

Servings: 4

  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 tablespoon espresso powder
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 8 ounces Mascarpone cheese
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 teaspoons cocoa powder
  • wafers or fruit, for dipping
  1. In medium bowl, whisk heavy whipping cream and espresso powder until blended.
  2. In large bowl, use hand mixer to beat cream cheese until smooth. Add Mascarpone cheese and beat until combined. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating after each addition. Add vanilla extract; beat mixture. Add espresso mixture; beat until soft peaks form.
  3. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
  4. Spoon mixture into serving bowl. Sprinkle with cocoa powder. Serve with wafers or fruit.
Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Comments / 1

