We say: Count on Glenn Kessler, The Washington Post’s partisan opinion writer who pretends to be a neutral “fact checker,” to come to the Democrats’ aid yet again, this time over their plan to have banks send the IRS info about Americans’ bank accounts. It’s perfectly legit to consider this “spying,” but even if you don’t agree, who died and made Kessler chief arbiter of whether it’s a true or false fact? No surprise, of course, that CNN’s John Harwood (and Biden Chief of Staff Ronald Klain) chimed in to fuel the propaganda. Cameron Cawthorne is right: This is the media echo chamber at work.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO