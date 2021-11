Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken bullishly about his position ahead of Saturday’s trip to Tottenham.Solskjaer has been under intense scrutiny following last Sunday’s 5-0 home loss to Liverpool which left United seventh in the Premier League table having taken one point from their last four matches.At his press conference on Friday ahead of the Spurs match, Solskjaer was asked if he had spoken to Sir Alex Ferguson since the Liverpool loss and whether he believed he could emerge from the current predicament and be successful as the club’s manager.And he said: “Yes, on both accounts. We...

4 DAYS AGO