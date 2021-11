Jurgen Klopp said emotions were to blame after Diego Simeone refused to shake his hand following Liverpool’s victory over Atletico Madrid on the Champions League. Liverpool defeated Atletico 3-2 in a thrilling match at the Wanda Metropolitano and tensions were running high after the home side were reduced to 10 men following Antoine Griezmann’s red card. The Premier League side were then awarded a penalty, which Mohamed Salah converted to put Liverpool ahead, before Atletico saw a penalty decision of their own overturned by the referee following a VAR review. After the match, Simeone ran straight up the tunnel and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO